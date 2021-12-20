Jennifer Quezada has been named the new president of the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education.
Quezada was chosen during the board’s Dec. 15 meeting.
Joe Armendarez was named the vice president.
Both Quezada and Armendarez are serving their first term on the board after being voted into office in November of 2020. They both grew up in Fontana and attended FUSD schools.
Marcelino “Mars” Serna was the president for the past year. The position regularly rotates among the five board members. The other members of the board are Mary Sandoval and Adam Perez.
(1) comment
Was hoping that this article would tell us something about the new President. Would like to know her background.
