Racist graffiti was found at two locations in Fontana, and police are investigating the incidents.
On Oct. 17 at 8:49 a.m., a citizen called to report graffiti by a park bench on the Pacific Electric Trail, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. "The writing was racist in nature," Romero said.
A Fontana Community Services Department officer also found the same type of graffiti in the area of Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle.
"As of right now, there are no leads on this incident. There were no witnesses and no cameras in the area where it happened," Romero said.
The case will be forwarded to the P.D.'s gang/graffiti investigators for follow-up, Romero said.
