Residents of Southern California are finally beginning to see a change in the weather pattern after being drenched with rain during the first three months of 2023.
In Fontana, there will be sunny days and pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the Easter weekend (April 8-9), and no precipitation is in the immediate forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
While the rain was sorely needed and has helped much of the state escape from disastrous drought conditions (at least for now), it has also taken a heavy toll on roads, as evidenced by the many potholes which have irritated motorists.
“We have crews out there every day fixing potholes,” said Kyle Scribner, the City of Fontana’s operations manager in the Public Works Department.
He is well aware of the problems that drivers have been experiencing due to the winter downpours.
“I don’t think we’ve seen rain with that much intensity in the past 20 years,” he said.
As a result, the Public Works staff receives requests every day from residents wanting potholes to be fixed, and the workers are responding as quickly as possible, he said.
“I think we’re doing a pretty good job,” considering the extraordinary circumstances, Scribner said.
Fontana is one of many cities contending with this problem.
San Bernardino County sent out an alert to residents in March, saying that until repairs can be made, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and closely watch the road.
Scribner said Fontana is moving forward with its scheduling of the road construction projects that have already been planned for this year.
The city’s biggest ongoing project, an expansion of Sierra Avenue from two lanes to three lanes between Foothill Boulevard and Miller Avenue, is still expected to be completed by the end 2023
On the City of Fontana’s Facebook page, a recent message to residents said: “As our city continues to grow, we remain committed to keeping our streets safe and smooth for all residents. Thank you for your patience as we work to maintain and improve our infrastructure.”
The Facebook post indicated that the city repaired almost 3,900 potholes in 2022.
Many more potholes will be in need of fixing this year, and the city will continue to spend millions of dollars on maintenance.
Residents who want to report potholes can call the Public Works Department at (909) 350-6760.
In addition, officials are inviting residents to utilize the new City of Fontana 311 Customer Service website and mobile app, which offers more ways to easily submit and track service requests. The Fontana 311 app is available for free and can be downloaded on Google Play or in the App Store.
For more information, visit https://www.fontana311.org/s/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.