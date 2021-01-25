The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department has welcomed the newest member of its K9 family.
The new police dog is related to two other dogs in the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
"K9 Singe is the niece of @k9dare and the sister of @sbcsd_k9nyx," according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Department.
"She will help in search of missing persons, suspects, and scent articles along with her handler, Rancho Cucamonga Deputy Gabriel Jasso," the post said.
