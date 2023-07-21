Rancho Cucamonga's 9/11 Memorial Park is slotted to receive $3.2 million in funding for construction through AB 102, a state bill that enacts a portion of the 2023-24 state budget.
Rancho Cucamonga officials praised Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) for her work in securing money for the project.
On July 4, 2002, steel remnants from the World Trade Center were donated to the Rancho Cucamonga community and displayed at the Jersey Fire Station for several days to allow community members to pay their respects and reflect on the events of 9/11. Reflection soon led to the desire for a permanent memorial in the city. When the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District began planning for Fire Station 178, it presented the opportunity to make this more than just a fire station.
The park will be built alongside Fire Station 178 off Town Center Drive and Terra Vista Parkway on the southern section of the property, which is approximately 1.3 acres in size.
The design of the park is centered around three artifacts from the attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001: steel from the World Trade Center, material from Flight 93, and material from the Pentagon. The artifacts have been arranged at an overall scale of 1/4000 to the same spatial relationship that the three Sept. 11 sites have to one another: Lower Manhattan, NY (World Trade Center Twin Towers), Stonycreek Township, PA (crash site of Flight 93), and Arlington, VA/Washington D.C. (Pentagon).
The artifacts have been linked together with a canopied walking path and a central canopied gathering space occupying the space in between.
“We express our sincerest appreciation to Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes for her support in securing funding for 9/11 Memorial Park to make this long-standing vision a reality,” said Rancho Cucamonga Fire Chief Mike McCliman.
