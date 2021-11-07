An Apple 1 computer bought by a Chaffey College electronics professor in the late 1970s for about $650 will go to auction Nov. 9, but it could now fetch as much as $600,000.
It’s a piece of tech history built in the garage of Steve Jobs with the help of Steve Wozniak — the founders of Apple.
“About 200 of these were built and 175 were sold, and most of them were purchased by hobbyists,” said Chaffey Computer Information Systems Professor Steve Siedschlag.
Monrovia auction house John Moran named the computer the Chaffey College Apple 1 because of where the original owner worked. The professor later sold the Apple 1 to one of his students in 1977 so he could purchase the Apple II. And that student held onto it — storing it in his Rancho Cucamonga garage — until deciding to auction it. The auction house did not identify the seller or the original owner.
But John Moran representatives did say the current owner has plans for the money.
“There’s been discussions about everything from making wise investments to sports cars, which I think we can all relate to if we had the luck of hanging on to something in our garage for 40 years that became a potentially half a million dollar object,” said Noelle Valentino, department manager of trusts and estates.
The computer is housed in a Koa wood case and comes with a Panasonic video monitor built in 1986, as well as a Xerox copy of the manual and software cassette tapes.
Chaffey College has been teaching computer science since in the 1970s, and now offers a wide variety of degree and certificate programs from computer information systems to cybersecurity.
