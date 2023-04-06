A family read-aloud event will be held in Fontana on Saturday, April 8.
The event, which has free admission, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue.
This event is recommended for ages 4-9.
The featured story, presented by “The Literacy Lady,” will be “Froggy Eats Out” by Jonathan London.
There will also be a bingo game, prizes, arts and crafts, snacks, and a book giveaway, while supplies last.
To register for this event, or for more information, visit www.brightstarsliteracyconnection.com or call (310) 880-5964.
