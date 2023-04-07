A recent incident involving a teacher at a Fontana school has prompted local leaders to create a Community Round Table to address concerns and seek solutions that support diversity, inclusion, and compassion throughout the city, officials said.
The Fontana Unified School District and the City of Fontana are partnering with community stakeholders in a "joint effort to foster a more cohesive, respectful sense of community," the FUSD and city said in a news release on April 7.
The announcement followed a recent exchange between a student and teacher at Sequoia Middle School related to the use of a racially insensitive word. Part of the exchange was recorded and shared on social media and later broadcast on news networks.
“We recognize that such incidents can be hurtful and upsetting, and we want to assure our students, families and community that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination or prejudice in our community,” FUSD Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “Both FUSD and the City of Fontana remain committed to providing safe, inclusive learning environments where all students can achieve their full potential. In support of this commitment, steps are being taken to address this issue and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”
The district launched an investigation into the incident and announced plans to provide training and support to administrators, teachers, and staff to reinforce the importance of creating an inclusive and respectful learning environment, the district said.
FUSD will also create opportunities for open dialogue between students and employees about the impact of language and behavior, the district said.
FUSD families and residents are invited to participate in the Round Table. Details on the event will be shared with FUSD families via ParentSquare and made available to the community on the district and City of Fontana websites in the near future.
“The Community Round Table is an important step toward fostering meaningful communication in our community,” Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said. “We look forward to continuing our work in creating a safe and thriving environment for everyone who calls Fontana home.”
