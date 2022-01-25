Last week’s powerful winds caused lots of damage at various locations throughout the Inland Empire, but the destruction was not as extensive in Fontana as in some other cities.
About a dozen big trees were knocked down by the winds in Fontana, according to Public Works Manager Dan West.
However, he added that even though one tree limb fell on a roof of a house in Fontana, no major property damage was reported in the city.
But in other areas, strong sustained winds with gusts of up to 86 mph caused significant damage to trees, utility poles
and personal property, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Upland was particularly impacted, according to Public Information Officer Mike McClintock.
During the Jan. 20-21 wind event, San Bernardino County Fire and other local agencies stayed extremely busy, running more than 100 calls locally, including a brush fire, dozens of tree down calls, energized power lines down and other routine emergencies, McClintock said.
As the wind subsided, local partners, including the Fire Department, worked to free roadways, remove dangerous trees and aid in the cleanup throughout Upland and community of San Antonio Heights.
The Fire Department deployed Crew 6 and 7, professional all-risk hand crews, to the area to assist. The 14-member crew worked for two days, working on cleanup and removing hazard trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.