Records Specialists Lei Molina, Yuliana Murillo Ceballos, and Whitney Wilson were recently honored for being the Fontana Police Department's Non-Sworn Employees of the Month for October of 2019.
The employees were lauded for their good work under difficult circumstances on Oct. 18.
That day proved to be a challenge for the Records Unit because of the high number of in custody cases due to the San Bernardino County District Attorney. On this day, 12 cases were due to the D.A.'s Office for filing, which is double a normal day’s filings. The specialist assigned to this task completed eight of the cases; however, at the end of her shift, four of the cases were still “in progress” by the investigating officers.
The specialist realized that because of their complexity, she would not be able to complete all four cases by the 7:30 a.m. deadline.
When Wilson, Molina, and Ceballos arrived to work at 6:30 a.m. and were made aware of the specialist's dilemma, they at once organized to process the cases that were due to the D.A.'s Office.
Wilson processed one of the cases, which included the original and two supplemental reports. This case was a robbery at gunpoint of two female victims. One of the victims was hit on the side of the head with the firearm before her property was forcibly taken.
Ceballos completed another case, which included the original and three supplemental reports. This case was a stolen vehicle report which detailed how officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the suspect fled the scene and led officers on a 20-mile vehicle pursuit. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.
Molina completed the remaining case, which included the original and one supplemental report and involved six arrestees. This case was surveillance of a location believed to be involved in narcotic activities. The officers obtained a search warrant. When they searched the location, they found a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun, a bag containing dozens of rounds of ammunition, narcotics, and cash.
The women were successful in assembling information from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Jail Information System and the Department of Justice’s criminal history system and entering that data into the Fontana P.D.'s Records Management System. Additionally, they read the cases for accuracy and made certain that they had all the required supporting documents needed
for filing. Furthermore, they redacted confidential information before making multiple copies of the case that would later be provided to each of the defendants' legal counsel and the court.
"Even though they were working under a tight time constraint, they kept their composure," Police Chief Billy Green said. "Because of their teamwork, Whitney, Lei and Yuliana were able to finish all the cases and ensure that they were delivered to the D.A. by the filing deadline.
"Whitney, Lei and Yuliana showed their strong work ethic and commitment to the department during this assignment. Their actions that morning was an excellent example of working as a team, and their attitude and loyalty to the department is exemplary."
