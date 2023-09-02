The 2023 Recovery Happens Community Fair will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.
This free, in-person event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Orange Show, Gate 8, located at 680 South Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino.
The fair, presented by San Bernardino County, is designed to bring people together to celebrate and support recovery.
There will be plenty of activities for all ages, including games, food, and live music.
Attendees will also have the chance to connect with local organizations and resources that can help them or a loved one on their journey to recovery.
For more information or to register, visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-recovery-happens-community-fair-tickets-663054392537
