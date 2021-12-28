Because of redistricting, changes have been made to California’s congressional map, but Fontana will still be represented by two members in the House of Representatives.
Overall, California lost one seat in the House because of a population decline and now will have 52 seats, the state’s independent redistricting commission announced on Dec. 27 after analyzing the results of the 2020 Census.
Congressman Pete Aguilar, a Democrat who had been the representative in the 31st District, will be running for re-election in the newly-drawn 33rd District.
The new district will still include part of Fontana in addition to Redlands, San Bernardino, Colton, Rialto, Grand Terrace, and Rancho Cucamonga, and will also now contain Highland and Bloomington.
"My family has called the Inland Empire home for four generations and it's an honor to serve as the voice of our community in Congress,” Aguilar said in a statement. “I'm proud of my record working with Democrats and Republicans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and grow the Inland Empire economy by supporting our small businesses, expanding educational opportunities for our students, and providing our veterans, seniors and families with the critical resources they need to make ends meet. I’m running for re-election to continue fighting to improve the lives of the people in our community by lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, expanding affordable housing options, and making sure our first responders have the tools and resources to keep our residents safe."
Meanwhile, Congresswoman Norma Torres, a Democrat, declared her intention to run for re-election in the 35th District following the approval of district lines by the redistricting commission.
The 35th includes a portion of Fontana in addition to the cities of Pomona, Chino, Ontario, and Montclair and parts of Upland, Rancho Cucamonga, Chino Hills, and Eastvale.
“It has been an absolute honor to represent the heart of the Inland Empire for the last seven years — and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve much of the same community in California’s new 35th Congressional District,” Torres said in a statement. “At a time when Congress is delivering major wins for hard-working families, maintaining our Democratic majority is more important than ever. I’m running for re-election to ensure that progress continues, and the people of the Inland Empire get the representation they deserve. As right-wing conspiracy theorists claw their way to Congress, we need leaders to stand up for the America we know and love.”
