Registration is still open for the Fontana Days Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 3 on Sierra Avenue in the northern area of the city.
The event features a Half Marathon, 5K Run, 5K Race Walk, 5K Family Fitness Walk, and a Children's Half Mile Dash.
The Fontana Days Half Marathon began back in 1955 with a reported 200 participants. Race founders were unaware that the annual event would grow to include more than 2,000 participants.
The Fontana Days Half Marathon is known as the fastest half marathon due to the gradual downward slope of the course, and it is also known as one of the oldest half marathons in the United States. There is an elevated drop of 2,125 feet from start to finish and because of this, most participants are able to record their personal record time (PR) in Fontana.
Many runners come from all over Southern California and even other states in order to participate in the event.
Finish line festivities in front of Fontana City Hall include local vendors, exhibitors, entertainment, and food. Awards are given to the top finishers.
For more information or to sign up, visit fontanadaysrun.org or call (909) 349-600.
