There was an increase in crime last year in the cities and areas contracting the law enforcement services of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, according to the department’s annual report.
Violent crimes increased 13 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the Sheriff’s Department said. There were 64 murders, 382 rapes, and 5,360 aggravated assaults.
In addition, property crimes rose 1 percent during the year.
The report (which includes several cities, including Rancho Cucamonga and Highland, as well as areas such as Bloomington) does not include statistics from cities which have their own separate police departments, such as Fontana.
However, the Sheriff’s Department does have jurisdiction over the unincorporated area of Fontana. Overall in the unincorporated areas of the county, violent crimes increased 18 percent and property crimes went up 9 percent in 2021.
In a message which was included in the report, Sheriff Shannon Dicus indicated that drug-related crimes continue to cause tragedies in the county.
“Over the past several years, the county has experienced the troubling effects of the opioid epidemic. This continues to be compounded by the increased introduction of fentanyl,” Dicus said. “Drug traffickers have been producing counterfeit pharmaceutical pills, causing a massive spike in overdoses and overdose deaths. We have seen firsthand that social status and criminal history do not matter, the victims come from all walks of life.
“In response to this trend, beginning in 2021, the Overdose Response Team (ORT) was created. This team investigated 115 cases of drug overdoses and related deaths.”
Also last year, the Sheriff’s Department embarked on an ongoing operation targeting illegal marijuana cultivation, which brings “crime, blight, and danger” to local communities, Dicus said.
In 2021, Operation Hammer Strike served 415 search warrants, made 475 arrests, seized 130 firearms, and eradicated 2,634 greenhouses, he said. Most of the greenhouses are located in small desert cities, but a few of the suspects who were arrested were Fontana residents.
Dicus said that another aspect of law enforcement the county is focusing on is the rehabilitation of inmates.
“In 2021, the Community Service and Reentry Division (CSRD) was created to expand our inmate rehabilitation, education, and reentry programs. Through vocational, academic, and cognitive programs, inmates gain the necessary skills to better themselves, make their families stable, and change their circumstances. Another focus is on healthy and active parenting to break the multi-generational cycle of incarceration,” he said. “In 2021, the Inmate Services Programs had more than 700 inmates participate in various programs.”
However, the county has been criticized because of a series of reports of in-custody deaths of several inmates at West Valley Detention Center, the county-operated jail in Rancho Cucamonga.
