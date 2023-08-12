San Bernardino County is encouraging local residents to adopt pets that are now in the county’s shelters.
From now until Aug. 31, the Clear the Shelters campaign is taking place at the Big Bear and Devore animal shelters, the county said in a news release.
Pet adoptions are $20, and all pets come spayed/neutered, microchipped, and receive most vaccines.
Throughout August, NBC and Telemundo stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are teaming up with local animal shelters and rescue services to find loving homes for these animals.
This is the ninth straight year that the county has been involved in this campaign. Last year, 129 animals in the county’s shelters found their “furever” homes during August.
For more information about the campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com.
To see photographs of pets awaiting adoption, visit San Bernardino County Animal Care at animalcare.sbcounty.gov/pets. For more information, call (800) 472-5609. To donate to assist animals at the shelter, visit www.arffund.org.
