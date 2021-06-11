The City of Fontana is in the process of updating the 2021-2029 Housing Element and is looking for residents' input on the draft document (www.fontana.org/housingelement) through an online survey.
The survey, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2TheHnR, will close on Thursday, June 24.
The Housing Element is a state-mandated and city-initiated policy document included in the City of Fontana General Plan. The Housing Element identifies policies and programs to meet existing and projected future housing needs for all economic segments in Fontana. The 2021-2029 Housing Element identifies specific actions to be taken over the planning period to address local housing needs.
Features of the Housing Element draft:
Section 1: Introduction
Section 2: Community Profile
Section 3: Housing Constraints, Resources, and Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing
Section 4: Housing Plan
Appendix A: Review of Past Performance
Appendix B: Adequate Sites Analysis
Appendix C: Community Engagement Summary
Appendix D: Glossary of Housing Terms
Community Workshop No. 2
On May 24, city staff held the second community workshop for the Housing Element update. During the meeting, staff outlined the current draft.
For more information, call (909) 350-6718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.