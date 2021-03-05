At some point this month, all coronavirus vaccine appointments in San Bernardino County will be made using the state’s MyTurn system, the county said in a news release on March 4.
County residents are urged to register immediately at https://myturn.ca.gov/ in order to receive alerts about eligibility and appointment opportunities.
Until the formal transition, residents eligible for the vaccine should make appointments at the county and state’s public health sites, hospitals and other vaccination providers (e.g. pharmacies and private practice physicians) by visiting the county’s vaccination website at https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/
Residents are also encouraged to talk to their primary physician for other sources for the vaccine.
As of March 4, those eligible for vaccinations include all persons over age 65, as well as those working in health care, public safety/emergency services, skilled nursing/assisted living facilities, education, licensed childcare, and food and agriculture.
