To help protect residents from COVID-19 during the busy holiday season, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a statewide order requiring masks in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.
The order took effect Dec. 15 and runs through Jan. 15 and will be reassessed by the CDPH prior to expiring. The goal is to reduce the impact to hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise in San Bernardino County and throughout the state.
The CDPH also ordered a testing requirement for indoor mega events, regardless of vaccination status. Testing is only recommended for outdoor mega events.
Mega-events are indoor events with 1,000 or more people and outdoor events with 10,000 or more people. People must have a negative antigen test one day before the indoor mega event or a negative PCR test two days before an indoor mega event, according to the CDPH.
The state is also recommending travelers who arrive in California test for COVID-19 within 3-5 days upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status.
Those who are interested in learning more about the state order should visit the state’s COVID-19 website at covid19.ca.gov or contact the state COVID-19 Information Center at 1-833-422-4255.
----- SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY residents who plan to celebrate the holidays in person are advised to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and get a booster in order to lessen their risk of infection.
Teens age 16 and 17 are now eligible to get a Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
To get vaccinated, get a child vaccinated, or obtain a booster vaccine, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for individuals 5 years or older who live or work in San Bernardino County.
In addition, health experts are urging residents to get tested before and after traveling or gathering for the holidays. To get a COVID-19 test, visit sbcovid19.com or call (909) 387-3911 for information.
----- THE FIRST San Bernardino County case of the Omicron variant was detected this past week in a Redlands man who was fully vaccinated and had obtained a booster shot. He had traveled to a conference out of state and returned with COVID-19 symptoms.
The man is isolating at home and is recovering from the virus, the county said in a news release on Dec. 17. The county’s Department of Public Health is working on contact tracing to help mitigate any spread.
“We are gathering again with our friends and family members this holiday season and we want to make sure everyone does their part to avoid the virus,” said Josh Dugas, the county’s director of public health. “The county remains prepared and ready to address this and all variants, and any future challenges the pandemic brings.”
