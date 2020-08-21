Senior citizens have been the group most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
And so, when a case of COVID-19 was reported at an apartment complex for seniors in Fontana this month, several residents were understandably concerned.
"We want to know: Have we been exposed to the virus, and if so, what can we do about it?" asked Eileen Jones, who has lived at the Dino Papavero Senior Centre for 10 years.
Maria Salazar, the regional manager of the complex, said in a message to residents on Aug. 3 that proper procedures for addressing the situation are being followed.
"We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread," Salazar said. "We want to make residents, their families, and our dedicated staff aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of it."
Salazar said all of the common areas at the 150-unit affordable housing community at 16707 Marygold Avenue have been professionally sanitized.
Jones was wanting to know more specific information about which area of the eight-story high rise was contaminated.
Melissa Tarrant, the vice president of field operations for the Elderly Housing Development and Operations Corporation (EHDOC), which oversees the building, said no more details about the infected person could be revealed because of privacy considerations.
She said that EHDOC operates 56 properties throughout the country, providing housing to about 5,000 residents, and less than 1 percent of those residents have become ill with COVID-19 since the crisis began earlier this year.
EHDOC urges all of the Dino Papavero Senior Centre residents to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including wearing face coverings while they are in common areas and washing their hands frequently.
However, Jones said she believed the face mask rule has not been adequately enforced, because some visitors have been seen entering the building without masks.
Other residents at the location were hoping that more opportunities for coronavirus testing would be available. Some of the tenants have mobility issues and said they are unable to go to the Jessie Turner Center or other nearby testing locations.
"We take all the residents' concerns very seriously," Tarrant said.
