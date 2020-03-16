Residents and business owners in Fontana are learning how to cope with the emergency conditions which have been instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Businesses are looking for ways to stay open and still keep customers safe from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
To help Fontana residents with social distancing, many stores have reduced their hours so they can restock and clean to provide the safest possible environment for customers.
While the long lines have gotten shorter for some stores in Fontana, the line at Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway remained extremely long on Monday, March 16. The line snaked around on the south side of the building and to the east, extending out to the gas pumps.
However, lines inside Costco seemed to be moving smoothly and the people were staying calm by using their phones, playing games with their children or talking to others.
Costco services such as the pharmacy, hearing department and optical department remained open. Customers did not have to wait in line to visit those services, but they were escorted in by an employee. To prevent them from trying to sneak their way in to shop, they were not allowed to take a shopping cart in with them.
At a local Vons market, a mother and her 10-year-old daughter from Fontana were trying to get a few things they need.
The mother has tried to explain what is happening without scaring her daughter, who will be out of school for at least three weeks.
"Right now I feel like I am being judged as a hoarder, but I just want to find a few things that I need," the mother said. "The shelves are so empty and I don't think I will find many of the basic needs I'm looking for."
----- MEANWHILE, other businesses in Fontana are struggling because of a reduction in customers.
A fitness center in northern Fontana remained open, but one of the employees (who was not authorized to speak to the media) said that number of members using the gym had "substantially gone down" over the March 14-15 weekend.
The center was focused on making more hand sanitizers available, and sanitizing the equipment every 10-20 minutes, the employee said.
Employees were expecting to get an update on how business would be conducted as the coronavirus crisis dragged on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.