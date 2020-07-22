Local residents are invited to enjoy the outdoors and receive a free native seed kit at the Mary Vagle Nature Center on Saturday, July 25.
The Inland Empire Resource Conservation District (IERCD) recently announced that it would be sponsoring the drive-thru style giveaway to celebrate Latino Conservation Week (LCW), which is an annual weeklong-event designed to encourage and support Latino participation in natural resource protection.
The all-day event will take place at 11501 Cypress Avenue in southern Fontana.
The kit will include soil, gloves, and seeds from one of the following native plants: CA Poppy, Arroyo Lupine, or Narrow-leaf Milkweed.
IERCD will be joined by representatives from the Master Gardeners, City of Fontana, and Hispanic Access Foundation (HAF). Latino Conservation Week was created by HAF in 2014. Typically, LCW events include guided nature walks, yoga sessions, classes, and film screenings, but nationwide concern over COVID-19 has caused many organizations to adapt their approach.
“Our hope is that participants will use the items in the kit to plant and care for their native species including to create a sense of stewardship for plants and other natural resources,” said IERCD Education Coordinator Jasmine Clark. “The public's safety is of the utmost importance, so we will be following CDC guidelines to facilitate a safe and fun socially distanced event."
Community members interested in receiving the kit should RSVP at www.iercd.org/calendar. There is a limit of one seed kit per family/car, and all families must register for a time slot to pick up their kit. A total of 50 kits are available.
