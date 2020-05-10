The sad economic and health news that has overwhelmed the local area could not ruin Mother's Day celebrations on May 10.
Many families in Fontana paid tribute to moms and to all of their contributions on the special day.
On May 8, California officials announced that many businesses, including florists, were allowed to re-open under certain circumstances. As a result, local flower shops were kept busy as flowers and other special items for mothers were in high demand throughout the weekend.
