Local residents enjoyed two big events on May 20 at Fontana Park.
The Fontana Arts Festival offered live music and dance performances, artist workshops, artisanal shopping, and food trucks during the evening hours.
Earlier in the afternoon, the City of Fontana held a Water Safety Challenge Event at the Aquatic Center to kick off the summer swimming season.
Starting on Saturday, May 27, recreational swimming will be available at the following locations:
• Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue
• Don Day Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue
• Heritage Pool, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway
• Miller Pool, 17004 Arrow Boulevard
• Martin Tudor Splash Park, 11660 Sierra Avenue.
Low-cost fees apply for swimmers at these facilities. For more information, visit Aquatics.Fontana.org.
