Trying to encourage residents to adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle, the City of Fontana held its annual “Let’s Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo on Oct. 9.
Hundreds of families joined in the fun by walking or riding their bicycles in the downtown area.
The event is part of the Healthy Fontana program.
