Lots of Fontana residents enjoyed some fun and exercise during the city’s “Let’s Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo on Oct. 8.
The 10th annual event was held at Miller Park and enabled attendees to receive resources and information about health and wellness from dozens of vendors.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Fontana Police Department held open houses and entertained the locals with live demonstrations.
The event was coordinated through the Healthy Fontana program.
