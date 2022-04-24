Many area residents enjoyed a pleasant walk on a sunny, breezy morning in Fontana to raise funds for a worthwhile cause.
The Walk for Kids 2022 - Inland Empire took place on April 24 at Fontana Park, bringing in more than $100,000 to support the work of the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House.
Fontana resident Jack Long, the founder of the Fontana Foundation of Hope, donated $25,000 of that total.
Members of the Doud family of Fontana cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony at the event. The family members, showing gratitude for the support they received at the Ronald McDonald House, have been participating in the Walk for Kids each year since 2011 in memory of their young son Jacob Doud.
More than 60 teams were involved in the walk this year, said Karen Hooper, the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.
“We are so grateful to the mayor and city of Fontana for all they do to make this event successful,” Hooper said. “We couldn’t do what we do without our community. It takes a village to make sure the doors of the Ronald McDonald House stay open for the families who need them.”
Since opening in 1996, the Ronald McDonald House has given comfort, care and support to children and families.
“We serve 54 families nightly who have critically ill children at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, or even if they’re receiving outpatient treatment,” Hooper said.
