Local residents gathered at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington for the annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 29.
The event was organized by area veterans organizations, including American Legion Posts 262, 773, and 497, as well as Ralph Broiles VFW Post 6563.
Participants honored and mourned the loss of members of the Armed Forces who died while serving the United States.
The Fontana Police Department posted this message on its Facebook page:
“On this Memorial Day, the Fontana Police Department pays tribute to the courageous heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. We honor their selfless service and remember the families left behind. Their unwavering dedication inspires us to uphold the values they fought to protect. Let us unite in gratitude and remembrance, standing as a community that cherishes freedom and honors those who defend it. Today, we pause to remember, reflect, and express our deepest gratitude.”
