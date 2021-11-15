It was a beautiful day for a very enjoyable ballgame in Fontana.
On Nov. 14, Baker’s Drive Thru restaurants and the City of Fontana joined with Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) for a special Community Family Fun Day for people with disabilities and kids from under-served communities at the universally accessible Dodgers Dreamfield at Jack Bulik Park.
The event featured food provided by Baker’s, games, prizes, crafts, face painting and a baseball clinic sponsored by the City of Fontana, followed by a mini exhibition game.
Area residents who receive adult day services from ESSC or early education, childcare and family support services from ESSC’s Child Development Centers in the I.E. were invited to attend, as well as youngsters from the City of Fontana’s Above the Limits program serving the disability community.
The participants had lots of fun hitting the ball and running around the bases at the deluxe facility.
ESSC is among the partners that supported the construction of the Dodgers Dreamfield, which opened in 2019.
