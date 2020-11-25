Local residents are mourning the passing of Dr. Wayne Ruble, a long-time educator in the city and former member of the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education.
Ruble, who was well-liked throughout the Fontana community and was involved in numerous civic causes, died on Nov. 24 in Loma Linda at the age of 91.
He worked 27 years in the FUSD as a teacher and administrator, and then after retiring he served as a school board member for 21 years (from 1985 to 2006).
In 2004, the district opened a middle school which was named in his honor.
At the dedication ceremony for the school, Ruble said: "I'm speechless. I feel very proud and happy for all of this."
Ruble made a huge impact because of his devotion to special education.
After he moved to Fontana in 1958 to teach English and special education at Fontana High School, he established the first special education class at the school.
Then in 1963, he moved on to become the district's coordinator of special services. As coordinator, he established another first -- the Developmental Center for the Handicapped -- and helped design the original Virginia Primrose School, which helps students with special needs.
He received much praise from FUSD personnel during a tribute event in Fontana in 2006 and was given a plaque which read: "We will never have a truer friend or a stronger advocate."
"I've known Dr. Ruble for 35 years," said Pam Tuttle, one of the speakers at that event. "Everyone in this room will tell you the same thing. He's always had the best interests of the students first."
His health declined in recent years, but he was very pleased to be able to attend a ceremony honoring Wayne Ruble Middle School as one of the state's "Schools to Watch" in 2019.
“I think it’s so fantastic to have a school in Fontana to be recognized,” Ruble said at the event. “I’m glad to be here.”
No services will be held. See obituary in the Obituaries section.
