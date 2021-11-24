The Santa Ana winds were howling, but that didn't prevent a huge food giveaway from taking place outside the Cypress Center in Fontana on Nov. 24.
The annual Thanksgiving event, entitled Eat and Be Well, was sponsored by Project Boon and the City of Fontana.
Long lines of residents received free turkeys and bags of groceries and then enjoyed a warm meal.
The event also included health services, a resource fair with vendors, and live entertainment.
