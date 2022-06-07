It was clear from the start that there was a lot of pent-up demand for the Fontana Days Festival.
On June 2, the first day of the four-day festival, carnival goers gathered in a long line outside Veterans Park for more than an hour before the gates opened.
When the attendees got inside, they enjoyed the new rides, had fun dancing and singing to the music of the 80s All-Stars, and gobbled up the food offered by the vendors (some of whom sold out before the night ended).
An estimated 3,000 people were in attendance that first night, and preliminary estimates indicated that well over 10,000 people went to the festival over the four-day period, with the final numbers still being calculated.
The festival, which was returning to the city after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana.
The event raised thousands of dollars, which the Exchange Club will use to give out student scholarships and other worthy projects.
The winners of the Fontana Days Parade (which took place in May) were announced at the festival. They were:
