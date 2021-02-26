Senior residents who received an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at San Bernardino County’s mass vaccination event at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on Feb. 2 are reminded that they are due to receive their follow-up shots next week.
This second dose-only mass vaccination event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at the speedway. Only residents who got their shot at the first event were able to schedule appointments for this second shot. The process will largely repeat the initial drive-through event.
More than 3,000 residents received their first dose at the Feb. 2 event. However, there was a very long line which stretched for miles on Cherry Avenue, and officials are hoping that the traffic problems will be lessened this time, but police are still advising that motorists avoid the area on that day if possible.
The county said it has taken steps to prevent long waits on Cherry, including adding more lanes and parking space inside the speedway property. Returning residents are asked to not arrive more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.
Like the first time, people who get their second shot will be asked to wait 15 minutes to ensure there is no serious reaction from the second dose. Participants may experience some side effects, which are normal signs that the body is building protection. These side effects may affect participants' ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days, officials said.
