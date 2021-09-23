Facing intense criticism from some residents and environmental organizations due to its approval of several warehouse projects, the Fontana City Council instructed city staff to conduct a thorough examination of the state of the city’s air quality.
Councilmembers heard from representatives from the consulting firm Ramboll during a presentation on Sept. 14. As part of the analysis, Ramboll made several recommendations to ensure air quality best practices, which will be considered by the City Council at a later date.
The goal will be to create a rigorous warehouse ordinance to enhance air quality improvement measures and standardize requirements for all warehouse developments in Fontana, the city said.
Proposed requirements include reducing the California Air Resources Board's restriction of 5 minutes to 3 minutes of idling, requiring passenger vehicle EV charging stations, requiring the installation of rooftop solar panels for buildings over 400,000 square feet, and mandating that smaller buildings' roofs must be solar ready.
“One of the City Council's most important goals is to preserve the local environment for generations to come and to create a healthy economic and environmental future,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a news release. “In an effort to not only preserve, but strengthen the local environment, staff brought in a world-renowned consultancy to assess our air. The study shows that air quality in the last 20 years has improved drastically."
Some of Ramboll’s findings included:
• Ozone exposure, nitrogen dioxide concentration, and particulate matter in Fontana are below the federal standards;
• Air toxic cancer risk has decreased by 76 percent from 1998 to 2018 and is expected to decrease by an additional 20 percent by 2023;
• Though the CARB 2005 Guidance is referenced by many agencies, it was deemed outdated as it relies on air quality data from 1995-2005, rather than the most recent 10-year time frame.
----- FOR YEARS, some of the City Council members have insisted that warehouses provide good jobs for residents and do not pose threats to the environment.
However, City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval has consistently opposed the approval of more warehouses, including one which caused a huge controversy earlier this year.
Dozens of residents of southern Fontana spoke out against the Slover and Oleander Warehouse Project, which is located next to Jurupa Hills High School.
On July 23, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the city, saying that the city’s limited environmental review of that project and its failure to appropriately analyze, disclose, and mitigate the project’s environmental impacts violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
The Slover and Oleander Warehouse Project would be constructed in a neighborhood that suffers some of the highest pollution levels in all of California, Bonta said.
More than 20 warehouses have already been built within a mile of the project site, in an area that encompasses two public high schools, Bonta said.
Collectively, these warehouses generate thousands of daily heavy-duty diesel truck trips, Bonta said. As a result, local residents and workers suffer from some of the highest exposures statewide to fine particulate matter, which are inhalable microscopic particles that travel deep into human lungs and are linked to increased risk of premature death, cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, and asthma attacks, Bonta said.
