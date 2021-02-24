After almost a year of following a distance learning program, many students at Resurrection Academy are now returning to in-person school instruction.
The Diocese of San Bernardino announced on Feb. 18 that the 12 Catholic elementary schools in San Bernardino County would be able to welcome students back to campus because the county’s COVID-19 case rate fell below the threshold of 25 infections per 100,000 people.
Resurrection Academy, the only Catholic school in Fontana, is implementing a phased-in reopening this week, starting with preschool, and by March 1, students in grades K-6 will be in the classrooms, said Principal Madeleine Thomas.
“We are very excited about having students back on campus,” she said.
Thomas said that when parents were asked about reopening, between 75 and 80 percent were very happy about the prospect.
Thomas added that parents who want their children to continue with distance learning will be accommodated.
All 12 of the San Bernardino Diocese schools have had reopening plans with specific health and safety protocols in place for months in anticipation of the opportunity to reopen their campuses when statistical benchmarks were reached, according to a joint letter issued by Bishop Alberto Rojas and Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. Sam Torres.
“Our principals have been preparing for this day,” Rojas and Torres said. “The campuses have been prepared and the principals, faculty and staff are anxiously awaiting the reunion of students to campus.”
They said that measures taken at all reopened schools will include:
▪ Morning temperature checks for all students, faculty and staff;
▪ Mandatory hand sanitizing throughout the school day for all;
▪ Mandatory wearing of face coverings for all students, faculty and staff;
▪ Students and teachers will remain in the same cohort throughout the day (no movement of classes).
Thomas said that there will be no problem following social distancing guidelines, because the most students in any one classroom will be 17 (5th grade).
Resurrection Academy, located at 17434 Miller Avenue, is celebrating its 60th year. The school, which serves preschool through 8th grade students, is a ministry of St. John XXIII Catholic Community, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.