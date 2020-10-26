A retired teacher was arrested by Fontana Police Department detectives on child pornography charges, police said.
Detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Erick Meisser, a 64-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga, was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
On Oct. 26, a search warrant was served at Meisser’s residence in the 8400 block of Pumalo Street. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices with evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography.
During the investigation, detectives discovered Meisser retired from the Chaffey Joint Union High School District about 10 years ago. He had been an automotive teacher at Montclair High School.
Meisser was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying any potential victims. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana P.D. at BGUITH@FONTANA.ORG.
