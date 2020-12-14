One returning member and one new member of the Fontana City Council were sworn in during the meeting on Dec. 8.
Jesse Sandoval, who triumphed over four challengers in the Nov. 3 election, is beginning his third four-year term on the City Council and will be Fontana's District 2 representative.
Meanwhile, Peter Garcia, who was victorious against five other candidates, is starting his first term as the representative for District 3 after serving one term on the Fontana School Board the past four years.
The results of the election were officially certified during the meeting, which was held in-person at the City Council Chambers for the first time in several months. This was the last meeting scheduled for this year.
The five-member board also includes Mayor Acquanetta Warren and City Councilmembers Phillip Cothran and John Roberts.
Sandoval took the oath of allegiance, which was administered by San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford.
Sandoval thanked the person who "stands by my side 1,000 percent" -- his wife, Mary, who is a member of Fontana Unified School District Board of Education.
He also thanked other family members and added that family relationships are very important in Fontana.
"This council is a family," he said. "We may not agree on a lot of stuff, but we're still a family, and that's what families are all about -- sticking together."
He said he was confident that the council would continue to work together to move the city forward in a positive direction despite all the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sandoval, who was first elected in 2012, previously worked for the FUSD for 20 years and is retired from the City of San Bernardino after 17 years of service. He has been active in many sports organizations in Fontana, including Southwest Little League, Pop Warner Football, Junior All-American Football, and Fontana Girls Softball.
----- GARCIA, who was sworn in by Warren, is taking the seat on the council that was vacated by outgoing member Jesse Armendarez.
Garcia is very familiar with city politics because he is a former member of the Planning Commission. He served on the Fontana School Board from 2016 until this year.
During the meeting, Garcia said he is very grateful for his wife, his five children, and his friends who helped him during the campaign.
“I’m thrilled to be able to serve the residents and businesses of Fontana as we enter this bold period in our history,” Garcia said in a statement. “As a major regional population and economic center, Fontana sets the tone for others to follow. At the same time, it’s our wonderful sense of community that truly sets us apart.”
Garcia is a strong proponent of youth sports and has served as a volunteer baseball coach/manager for Fontana Community Little League and Fontana Pony Baseball.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, and is a scientist with the California Environmental Protection Agency. He is the Southern California regional executive manager for the Department of Toxic Substances Control, Site Mitigation Program.
