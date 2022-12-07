A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to investigate an assault.
Deputies spoke to a female victim with severe injuries to her face and upper body she sustained from a domestic violence-related assault.
The woman said her estranged boyfriend, Anthony Edgar Radillo, took the victim up to Lytle Creek in a secluded area, where he allegedly beat, raped, and stabbed her multiple times in the face and upper body.
The victim feared the suspect would kill her and pleaded for her life. She convinced Radillo to drive her to a Walmart in Rialto to get medical supplies to treat her injuries. Radillo reluctantly drove her to the Walmart, where the victim ran inside and called 9-1-1, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Officers from the Rialto Police Department responded and obtained medical aid for the victim, who was then transported to the hospital and stabilized.
Radillo fled the location in his vehicle prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
Andrade and Ramirez obtained assistance from station detectives and authored an arrest warrant for Radillo. Detectives discovered Radillo was on felony probation for domestic violence and was homeless, living in his vehicle in the Rialto area.
Through continued investigation, detectives obtained information regarding a possible location for Radillo's vehicle in Fontana. Detectives found Radillo's vehicle in a parking lot unoccupied. Detectives entered a public building and located Radillo, where he was taken into custody without further incident.
Radillo was booked in at West Valley Detention Center for numerous felony charges and remains in custody without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
