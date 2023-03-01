A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new South Fontana Park will be held on Saturday, March 4.
The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the site, located at 16647 Santa Ana Avenue.
The event will include refreshments, giveaways, and activities.
Fontana Walks, a program developed by Healthy Fontana, will hold a walking event at the park at 9 a.m. in conjunction with the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.