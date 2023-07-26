Because of a quirk in the redistricting process, Fontana did not officially have a state senator — until now.
Sen. Richard Roth, a Democrat who serves neighboring Riverside County, has stepped in to provide temporary representation to Fontana as well as to other portions of San Bernardino County.
On July 24, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Fontana City Hall, where Roth has opened a district office in Suite 104.
During the event, Roth said he was “absolutely delighted” to be here, telling his new constituents that he is “looking forward to working with all of you.”
Roth, 72, has been the 31st District senator for 10 years, serving the communities of Corona, Moreno Valley, Norco, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Riverside, and Perris. Previously, he had been an attorney for more than 30 years, and he is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Once every 10 years in California, redistricting takes place, and new Senate and Assembly seats are established.
“In some cases, a new Senate district may be created, but the election to actually select the new senator to represent that new district is delayed for about two years,” Roth explained.
In that event, the State Senate always designates a sitting senator from an adjacent district to step in and provide representation to constituents until that election actually is conducted, he said.
“It’s Team Roth’s great honor and privilege to be tapped to represent the residents of Colton, Fontana, and Grand Terrace and portions of San Bernardino County until such time as a new senator — your new senator — is elected to represent this district,” he said.
The next election for the local Senate district will take place in 2024.
Prior to this year, Fontana’s state senator was Connie Leyva, who is now the executive director of KVCR.
Roth said he was pleased to receive a warm welcome from Fontana’s city officials as well as leaders of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
He told them he wanted to “continue to help you solve your problems and continue to deliver state resources to the residents of this great part of the state.” He added: “There’s a lot of work to do, so let’s get to it.”
In an interview after the ceremony, Roth said he has devoted most of his time in the Senate to addressing critical health and mental health needs, and he will continue to focus on those concerns.
But he added that he will also work on specific projects that are important to people in Fontana, such as the city’s downtown revitalization program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.