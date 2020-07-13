Just a few hours after he was released from jail, a suspect was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a victim in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 11 at about 10:26 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call for a robbery in progress.
The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Inland Valley Federal Credit Union in the 9300 block of Cherry Avenue when he was approached by an unknown suspect, who was later identified as Ruben Padilla, a 40-year-old resident of Baldwin Park.
The suspect demanded the victim's money and vehicle and began punching the victim in the face. The victim fought back and defended himself, causing the suspect to flee.
Witnesses in the parking lot also called 9-1-1 and reported the robbery. They provided the suspect's last known location and description as they remained on the phone with dispatch.
Deputies arrived within minutes and located Padilla as he continued to flee on foot, running through traffic. Deputies caught Padilla about two blocks south of the incident location and took him into custody without further incident.
Padilla was transported and booked at the West Valley Detention Center, where he had just been released.
Deputies are looking for other victims Padilla might have encountered before he was captured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
