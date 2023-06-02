The Rising Voices Community Engagement Conference will be held June 5, 6, and 7 at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario.
The event is being co-hosted by the Ontario Future Alliance (OFA) coalition and the Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses (HCSB), with the sponsorship of the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ).
The conference is designed to highlight the organizers’ commitment to advancing equity and economic empowerment, and to connect local community members and partners directly with small businesses, public and private leaders, resources and tools that can improve their quality of life.
“By coming together, we can collectively build a brighter future in which all families, workers, students and businesses can thrive,” said Ana Gonzalez, the CCAEJ executive director.
The conference will kick off on Monday, June 5 with an opening ceremonies dinner, which will feature a preview of “Flamin’ Hot,” a rags-to-riches story about Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor who developed the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Montañez will introduce the trailer for the movie, which is to be released on June 9 on Disney+ and Hulu.
Frank Montes, chairman of the HCSB, said, “Following the movie trailer, Richard Montañez will offer his personal views about his remarkable journey from a janitor to a PepsiCo executive, and how his challenges can serve as inspiration for Latinos to share their stories with courage, creativity and the ‘ganas’ to succeed, whether in Hollywood or around the corner at a Latino-owned small business. Because when a small business succeeds, the owners, employees, their families and the communities in which they live and work also grow and succeed.”
The second day of the conference, June 6, will feature the HCSB Business Expo and a Job Fair, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. Also on Day 2 and Day 3 (June 7), various speakers, panel discussions, workshops involving a diverse group of small business owners, community leaders, educators, social justice advocates, immigration justice advocates, environmental justice advocates, and veterans advocacy groups will be taking place.
To RSVP, contact Gonzalez at (951) 543-1739 ana.g@ccaej.org. Persons can also click on the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rising-voices-community-engagement-conference-tickets-596171473927
