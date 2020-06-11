A 27-year-old Riverside man was arrested for allegedly starting multiple fires in southern Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On June 10 at 3:15 p.m., Fontana officers responded to the Jurupa Hills area near Martin Tudor Park at 11660 Sierra Avenue. Officers discovered a telecommunication tower and dry brush around it were on fire. The San Bernardino County Fire Department quickly arrived and extinguished the blaze.
However, about 15 minutes later, another fire broke out at an additional tower in the area, and this fire was put out by on-scene personnel.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department’s arson investigators arrived and determined the two towers were set ablaze by arson.
A third tower in the area was examined and a homemade incendiary device was located at the third tower. A preliminary investigation revealed the device at the third location failed to ignite the tower.
Investigators continued their investigation into the evening and through law enforcement resources were able to identify the suspect. Officers were tasked with increased patrols in the area for the suspect.
The next day at about 9:40 a.m., a Fontana P.D. officer was patrolling Martin Tudor Park when he saw Bryan Guzman in the park. The officer recognized Guzman and detained him.
Guzman was found with an additional homemade incendiary device in his possession, police said. Arson investigators responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Investigators believe Guzman acted alone, and no additional threats to public safety were discovered.
Guzman was later arrested on charges of arson to property, arson of structures and attempted arson. Guzman will be booked into the West Valley Detention Center on those charges.
