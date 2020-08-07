The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing work on the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on Interstate 15 from Sierra Avenue (in the far northern tip of Fontana) to Glen Helen Parkway.
Construction work will take place this weekend (Aug. 7-9) to replace the bridge approach and departure slabs at Sierra and Lytle Creek.
Lane closures will take place on southbound I-15 beginning Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 9 at noon. The southbound I-15 lanes No. 1, 2, and 3 will be closed from Glen Helen Parkway to Sierra Avenue. One lane will remain open for traffic. The Sierra off ramp will be closed.
