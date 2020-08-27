Roadwork will take place on the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway north of Fontana this weekend (Aug. 28-30), Caltrans said.
The Pavement Rehabilitation Project has been continuing for several weekends and has caused some traffic delays.
Lane closures will take place on northbound I-15 from Sierra Avenue in the far northern tip of Fontana to Glen Helen Parkway in Devore beginning Friday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.
The No. 2, 3, and 4 lanes will be closed, and one lane will remain open to traffic at all times. The Sierra on- and off-ramps will also be closed.
To avoid delays, motorists are urged to use Route 210 eastbound to I-215 northbound to I-15.
