Major road construction projects are taking place in Fontana, city officials said.
The Sierra Avenue widening project in the northern area of the city began last month and will continue through October of 2023.
The project will widen Sierra from two lanes to three lanes in each direction, from Foothill Boulevard to Baseline Avenue.
At the present time, both northbound and southbound Sierra north of Foothill will be reduced to one lane in each direction due to the construction, which takes place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.
Residents who have questions about this project can call the city at (909) 350-6724.
----- ALSO, a utility construction and maintenance project is beginning on the westbound lanes of Valley Boulevard between Palmetto Avenue and Sierra Avenue in southern Fontana. Westbound Valley will be reduced to one lane during the construction period.
The work will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.
The project is expected to take three months to complete. During this time, the road will remain open to all residents and emergency services. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes whenever possible.
For more information about this project, call the city’s Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
