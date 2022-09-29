An apparent road rage incident on area freeways resulted in one person being shot and injured in Fontana on the morning of Sept. 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The road rage activity occurred on the Interstate 215 and Route 210 Freeways, with two vehicles exiting the 210 at Cherry Avenue, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The two cars, a black truck and an Audi, drove on the streets of northern Fontana before they were involved in a minor traffic collision on Hemlock Avenue, south of Walnut Avenue, near Solorio Elementary School.
"That escalated into some sort of altercation involving a baseball bat and at least one shot being fired, with one person being hit," Romero said.
Police received 911 calls at 9:46 a.m. and when officers responded to the location, they saw an Audi and a black Mustang leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, with the damaged black truck staying behind.
The drivers of the Audi and the Mustang refused to stop for officers, and so a pursuit ensued. The cars traveled into the southern area of Fontana and entered the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center parking lot.
When officers made contact with the occupants of the Mustang, they discovered that the passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers provided medical treatment and the person was transported from Kaiser's parking lot by ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center's trauma center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Romero said.
"Meanwhile, Solorio Elementary was placed on a temporary lockdown because of the close proximity to where this incident happened, but the lockdown was lifted almost immediately as soon as we confirmed that the incident involved no students and there was no danger to the public," Romero said.
All of the parties involved were being detained and interviewed by detectives, with the expectation that charges could be filed in the case.
One person who was detained at the scene of the collision on Hemlock had minor facial injuries but refused treatment by paramedics, Romero said.
