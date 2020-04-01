The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin nighttime work on a $30.4 million project to rehabilitate the pavement on Interstate 15 in Fontana and Rialto on Wednesday, April 1.
The road work, which will continue for about 10 months, will include I-15 from Sierra Avenue in the northern tip of Fontana to Glen Helen Road in Devore.
The contractor, Ohl USA, Inc. from Irivne, will perform pavement grinding on the northbound and southbound No. 2 lane.
The work hours will be 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The project is expected to be complete in February of next year.
To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire, residents can go to Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts.
