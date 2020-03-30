A scheduled road repaving project began on a section of Foothill Boulevard in Fontana on March 30.
The road work, located between Tokay and Hemlock avenues, was taking place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Speed and traffic lanes are being reduced through the corridor until April 3.
Traffic has been light, possibly due to the state's stay-at-home orders relating to COVID-19, a project foreman said.
The foreman said that work on the center of Foothill will be completed first, and then the work will shift to the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes.
Drivers should expect delays and rotating lane changes during the project.
