Road work will be taking place in four separate areas of Fontana on Saturday, May 2.
The following roadways will be closed for slurry sealing on that day:
• Elaine Drive (16100 block -- east of Citrus Avenue)
• Elwood Avenue (7500 block -- south of Elaine Drive)
• Citron Court (17100 block -- east of Mango and west of Blanchard Avenue)
• Blanchard Avenue (8800 block -- north of Merrill Avenue)
Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During construction, the road will remain open to emergency vehicles and local residents, but all motorists need to realize that it is highly recommended to avoid driving on wet slurry. Once applied, the slurry will take approximately three to four hours to dry.
Local residents are being notified and “No Parking – Tow Away” signs will be posted in advance.
Persons who have questions about this project can contact the following during project working hours:
• So Cal Road Slurry Co.: (951) 360-5510
• Carlos Gomez, Superintendent: (909) 539-3018
• Rick Aspril, City of Fontana Public Works Inspection Supervisor: (909) 556-4066.
