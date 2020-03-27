Road work will take place on a section of Sierra Avenue in Fontana during the upcoming weeks, the city announced.
Sierra between Merrill Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue will have lanes reduced in each direction to facilitate roadway paving.
The construction will begin on Monday, March 30 and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
Residents are advised to use Citrus Avenue as a detour route. Motorists can expect traffic delays within the area and are advised to use alternate routes whenever possible.
For more information, contact the City of Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.